$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.35. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

