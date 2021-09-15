-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

