$0.28 EPS Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

