-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.41). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $630,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,047,730 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.51.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

