-$0.33 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.25). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,175 shares of company stock worth $5,994,926 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 163,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

