-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,992. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

