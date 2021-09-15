$0.46 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Griffon posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

