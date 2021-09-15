$0.55 EPS Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

