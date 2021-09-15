$0.59 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 529,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,393. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

