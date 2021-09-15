$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.71. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. 570,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

