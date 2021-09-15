$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

