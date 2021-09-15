-$0.62 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $11,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

