$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Activision Blizzard also reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 286,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,484. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

