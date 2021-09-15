$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIB. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bancolombia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

