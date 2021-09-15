$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of AIMC opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

