$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,233. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,075 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

