$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.57. 5,895,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,763. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

