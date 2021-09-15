0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $771,018.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00149568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00805193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046942 BTC.

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

