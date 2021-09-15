0xcert Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $822,669.02 and approximately $86,196.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

