-$1.02 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,764. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $797.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

