$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.