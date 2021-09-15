$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.35. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.