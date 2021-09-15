$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The company has a market cap of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.