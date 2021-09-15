$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

