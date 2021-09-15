$1.36 EPS Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Amedisys stock opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.62. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

