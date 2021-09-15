$1.47 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.33. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 229,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.