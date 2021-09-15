$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

