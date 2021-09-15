$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,034 shares of company stock worth $3,176,659 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

