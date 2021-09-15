$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

RPM International stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 339.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.