$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

