10,334 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $353.53 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average is $318.04.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.