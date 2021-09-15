111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 5.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 2,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
