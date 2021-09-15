111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 5.2%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.19. 2,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 676,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 111 by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 111 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 111 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

