$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post $118.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

