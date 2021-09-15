12,554 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

