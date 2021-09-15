12,991 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

