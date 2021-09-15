137,423 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 2.39% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of PKB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

