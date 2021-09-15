143,169 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 101,252 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.