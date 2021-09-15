14,951 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.81. 7,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,546. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.