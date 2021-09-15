$151.77 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post sales of $151.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $158.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $570.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

