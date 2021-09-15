152,180 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

