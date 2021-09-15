$166.52 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post sales of $166.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

