$17.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report $17.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $79.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.