$18.96 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $18.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.34 million and the highest is $20.57 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the first quarter worth $534,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

