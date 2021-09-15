$18.98 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce $18.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

