18,144 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,065,573 shares of company stock worth $2,184,708,683 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

