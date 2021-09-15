$197.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report sales of $197.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.82 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $210.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.71. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

