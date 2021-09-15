$198.53 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $198.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

