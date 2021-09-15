1inch Reaches 1-Day Volume of $367.61 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $562.44 million and $367.61 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Coin Profile

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

