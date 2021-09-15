$2.82 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of WIRE traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 102,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.