20,636 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

NYSE AMN opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.